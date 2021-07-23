The Developer of the Ritz-Carlton Is Opening a Food Hall to Make up for the Carts it Displaced

Global luxury hospitality company Jumeriah Group today announced its European flagship hotel, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, opened in the heart of London's fashionable Knightsbridge district following an extensive 18-month revitalization estimated at $137 million.Previously known as Jumeirah Carlton Tower, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah launches under a new name to reflect the significance of the most extensive transformation in all its history. Originally designed 60 years ago by Henry End, also responsible for the interiors of New York's Plaza Hotel, the five-star property was thoughtfully redesigned by 1508 London to cater to a new generation of discerning guests. While respecting the building's original, clean modernist style, the esteemed design studio layered an eclectic mix inspired by the architecture of surrounding mansion blocks and homes with soft curved edges, pops of bright color and organic inspired forms throughout.