The Developer of the Ritz-Carlton Is Opening a Food Hall to Make up for the Carts it Displaced

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ritz-Carlton Downtown Will House a Nine-Vendor Food Hall on Its Ground Floor. BPM Real Estate Group, the team behind the Ritz-Carlton downtown that displaced the longstanding Alder Street Food Carts, is turning its ground floor into a food hall. The hall is meant to include a wide swath of food and beverage vendors, ranging from local distillers and beer brewers to coffee roasters and restaurants. The hotel, which will also include condominiums and office space, should be completed by April 2023; it’s unclear which specific vendors will move into the 8,226-square-foot food hall. [O]

