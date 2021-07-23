Cancel
Nancy Pelosi's archbishop condemns her for defending abortion while espousing 'devout Catholic' faith

By Matthew Miller
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

S an Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday for defending taxpayer-funded abortion while claiming she is a "devout Catholic ."

Pelosi described herself as a "devout Catholic" during a press conference Thursday, adding that it is not her place to tell women whether or not they can abort.

"It’s an issue of health of many women in America, especially those in lower-income situations, and in different states, and it is something that has been a priority for many of us [for] a long time," Pelosi said. "As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family."

Cordileone said in a statement criticizing Pelosi : “Let me repeat: no one can claim to be a devout Catholic and condone the killing of innocent human life, let alone have the government pay for it."

"It is people of faith who run pro-life crisis pregnancy clinics; they are the only ones who provide poor women life-giving alternatives to having their babies killed in their wombs. I cannot be prouder of my fellow Catholics who are so prominent in providing this vital service. To them I say: you are the ones worthy to call yourselves 'devout Catholics!'" he added.

