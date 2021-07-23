Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Who do you trust?

By Name
Ellsworth American
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a state representative, I can tell you that CMP is NOT telling the truth. CMP is talking out of both sides of its mouth. CMP’s army of lobbyists are back at it again, infiltrating our Maine Statehouse and subverting our democracy. What CMP says to state legislators behind closed doors is far different than CMP’s social media propaganda. CMP wants the voter to think the corridor is good for the environment and climate change. But to our legislators, CMP’s lobbyists confirm that building this project will end Maine-based, renewable energy like solar and wind.

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Statehouse#Mainers#Cmp Avangrid Iberdrola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Buttigieg says infrastructure bill will affect ‘every American’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate will affect every community and "every American." "Every American is going to see a difference," Buttigieg told ABC’s "This Week." "And I think that’s one of the reasons why you had this extraordinary sight, something you just don’t see in today’s Washington on a major issue, which is Republicans and Democrats coming together and saying, ‘Let’s do this.’"
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Serious flaws in Minnesota election law revealed

Our state’s election system has been labeled the “weakest in the nation” in a July report by The Center for the American Experiment. The Minnesota think tank conducted a research project of the state’s election system, after a “‘Thinking Minnesota’ survey found 69% of Minnesotans favor a photo ID requirement at the polls” and “one-third of respondents lacked confidence in the integrity of Minnesota elections.”
Wisconsin StateLeader-Telegram

Tax change could be detrimental to Wisconsin farms

During the 2020 presidential campaign, President Joe Biden suggested ending the stepped-up basis as a way to pay for his infrastructure plan. As a dairy farmer and someone who represents thousands of farmers as the president of Wisconsin Farm Bureau, this concerns me. I have been watching and listening closely ever since.
PoliticsNHPR

New law places barrier on state joining low carbon fuel standard programs

In 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu decided that New Hampshire would not join the Transportation and Climate Initiative, but state officials at the Department of Environmental Services continued spending time and money staying up to date on regional efforts to reduce transportation emissions through low carbon fuel standard programs, namely electric vehicles.
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Lawmaker's View: Bipartisan budget deal helps all Minnesotans post-pandemic

All Minnesota families, students, workers, and businesses deserve the opportunity to knock down the barriers they’ve faced over the last year and succeed and thrive well into the future. COVID-19’s impacts, though, regarding both health and economic security, didn’t hit everyone equally. Minnesotans are, by nature, resilient but were counting...
ElectionsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gov. Wolf should have negotiated with the GOP on election reform

The good news for Pennsylvania voters is that Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican leaders may yet begin negotiations on an election reform bill. There are several areas of concern for local election officials that need to be addressed. What’s baffling is why the governor didn’t attempt to work out a...
Wyoming StatePosted by
WyoFile

Wyoming Dems vote to unionize

Wyoming Democratic Party leadership voted Saturday to recognize its staff’s labor union, joining a surge of Democratic campaigns and state parties to unionize employees in recent years. The unanimous vote came on the heels of an accelerated unionization effort by the party’s four-person staff. The party’s executive committee voted unanimously...
Income TaxCoeur d'Alene Press

TAXES: Thank GOP legislators

In a recent CDA Press article, Rep. Jim Addis attributed Idaho’s rising property tax crisis to “local spending.” In reality, it is GOP state legislators, like Addis, who created the property tax crisis through reckless policy at the state level and are now scapegoating city and county governments. It was...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Letter: Just take the vaccine

Dear anti-vaxxers, distrusters-of-the-COVID-vaccine, non-believers in science, anti-maskers, Greg Abbott, other elected officials, et al: It’s quite the irony and frankly disgusting to now hear you die-hard conservatives/do-nothing congressional Republicans begging your constituents to take the vaccine. Even Amos Snow has apparently found his voice. Where the hell have all of you been!
Congress & CourtsThe Tribune

Hutson & Isenberg: Will Congress squander chance to pass meaningful infrastructure funding?

Everyone who drives with any regularity in Colorado gets caught in unavoidable traffic. Anyone who has spent time in any corner of the state has cast their gaze on crumbling bridges and roadways perched perilously on the sides of majestic mountains. No one really questions whether Colorado needs an infusion of infrastructure spending. But Congress and the White House have yet to fix the problem.
Michigan StateGrand Haven Tribune

Michigan Votes

The Michigan House and Senate are on summer break, so rather than votes this report contains some recently proposed constitutional amendments of interest. To become law, these require a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate and approval by voters. All were referred to committee, with no further action at this time.
PoliticsAnniston Star

Legislative ‘blackout’ on campaign fundraising shrinks to 2 weeks

Alabama is one of 29 states that has some restrictions on campaign contributions to candidates for state office during legislative sessions, but that “blackout” window is shrinking to two weeks next year. Candidates and incumbents seeking legislative and statewide office can begin fundraising a year prior to their primary contest,...
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Time’s up for Iowa’s terrible tax credits

Time has passed Iowa’s tax credit system by, and the time has come for a change. Over the course of decades, a succession of governors and legislatures have built a giant structure of special tax credits, abatements and other forms of targeted tax breaks that turn a system intended to raise revenue to fund public services into a mechanism for distributing corporate welfare across the state.
Gouldsboro, MEEllsworth American

Windshield disposal stickers reinstated in Gouldsboro

GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro residents will require a car windshield sticker instead of the town pass to dispose of their household debris at the transfer station starting next April. Also, disposal fees for residential and commercial debris may rise too because of the escalating volume of waste and disposal costs at the Walter Road facility.
Boston, MAEnterprise

Mariano: 'You don’t know who's vaccinated and who isn’t'

BOSTON – With COVID-19 public health restrictions long gone, restaurants, museums and even large arenas have thrown open their doors to full crowds of people who have embraced the ability to resume life as they had known it. The Massachusetts State House, however, remains largely closed except to some state...

Comments / 0

Community Policy