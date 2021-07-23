Who do you trust?

As a state representative, I can tell you that CMP is NOT telling the truth. CMP is talking out of both sides of its mouth. CMP’s army of lobbyists are back at it again, infiltrating our Maine Statehouse and subverting our democracy. What CMP says to state legislators behind closed doors is far different than CMP’s social media propaganda. CMP wants the voter to think the corridor is good for the environment and climate change. But to our legislators, CMP’s lobbyists confirm that building this project will end Maine-based, renewable energy like solar and wind.