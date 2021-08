There are bugs all around us. They crawl on our skin, fly into our hair, and live in the dirt under our backyards. Bugs can be a nuisance and many of them are harmful to humans, but we need them for pollination! There are some bugs that we don’t want hanging around though – like spiders or roaches. In this blog post, you will learn how to get rid of bugs in your backyard by using natural methods as well as store-bought pesticides.