Top Applications of a Concrete Plasticizer

Summer can be the busiest time for the construction industry. Not only do the summer months provide the chance to get a lot done, but it also helps you avoid the challenges that come with cold weather concreting, like the freezing of concrete at early stages. However, hot weather concreting places several risks to the strength and durability of your mass concrete pour if adequate measures and calculated precautions are not taken to cool your concrete during the curing process. High ambient temperature, high concrete temperature, low relative humidity, and high wind speed—all of these are factors that could affect the quality of freshly mixed or hardened concrete which according to ACI 305.R10, could accelerate “the rate of moisture loss and rate of cement hydration, or otherwise [cause] detrimental results”.