Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, Deer Valley, East Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 01:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 1145 AM MST At 1111 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Scottsdale Airport, or near Fountain Hills, moving south at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Piestewa Peak Park and Scottsdale Airport. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 181 and 185. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 18 and 19. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 33 and 46.