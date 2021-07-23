Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More trials of public health interventions against Covid needed, says government adviser

By Kate Devlin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIPIc_0b5ypwKX00

More large-scale trials should be carried on the effectiveness of public health measures designed to contain coronavirus as the country tries to return to normality, a government adviser has warned.

Professor Graham Medley , a member of the Sage group, said arguments about the impact of some interventions could have been resolved by now if there had been more tests.

He told the Independent that such trials “are difficult to do in politically-charged environments and during an epidemic, but that is exactly when they are most needed”.

He added: “We have done very few proper randomised controlled trials of public health interventions. Many of the contentious arguments about hospitality, large events, schools etc could have been greatly informed by evaluation of different interventions and different policies.”

It was up to ministers to decide what trials should be carried out, he said.

“The priority for what is trialed is really determined by policy choices. If there are things that government would do if they knew they worked, then they are the priority,” he said.

His call was backed by Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence-based medicine at the University of Oxford. He said that when it came to drugs or vaccines “we do randomised controlled trials”. But there was a lack of evidence on the impact of many non-drug interventions, he said. “That means people’s opinions dominate the discussion.”

He suggested that trials could be carried out to assess the impact of Perspex screens, for example, or whether separate rooms in hospitals reduce the risks of transmission or whether or not offering greater financial and social support to people told to self-isolate would encourage more of them to stay at home.

Properly understanding the effects of some measures could allow ministers to “open up more quickly as well”, he said.

He called on the government to “come out and say we need to pursue such a strategy, because the funding is not unlimited. And I think it would be wholly advisable to go down that route.”

The government last week postponed plans to ease the final Covid restrictions in England, amid fears over a surge in the Delta variant, first identified in India. Boris Johnson has set a new date of July 19, though there are suggestions it could come earlier, depending on the data.

Even after lockdown measures are lifted fully, however, England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty has warned the public will have to learn to live with coronavirus.

Labour called on Boris Johnson to outline a ‘tried and tested’ plan for what that would would mean. Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “It’s not good enough for Boris Johnson to glibly insist we need to ‘learn to live with the virus.’ He needs to outline a tried and tested plan for what that means. “Decent sick pay is vital as it support for buildings to improve air quality given how important ventilation is. And health and care services need to be properly resourced and rebuilt. The public deserve better than trite statements from the prime minister.”

The calls comes in the wake of controversy about one such trial currently going on in around 200 schools and colleges across England. One group of the schools follows the nationwide guidance to quarantine the contacts of a positive case of coronavirus. The other group allows daily testing of contacts for a week, instead of isolation. But a group of 14 academics wrote to the BMJ this week arguing that “the assessment of risk of increased transmission arising from these trials is inadequate”.

A government spokesperson said: “Throughout the pandemic we have been guided by data and scientific advice and have acted quickly and decisively to save lives and livelihoods.

“Ahead of Step 4, as more is understood about the impact of vaccines on transmission and a far greater proportion of the population has been vaccinated, the government will complete a review of social distancing measures and other long term measures that have been put in place to limit transmission.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ashworth
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Covid#The University Of Oxford#Bmj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacies need ‘robust plans’ to vaccinate deprived groups against flu, says government

Community pharmacies in England should have “robust plans” to provide flu vaccines to underserved populations during the 2021/2022 flu season, the government has said. In their annual national influenza immunisation programme letter, published on 17 July 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England (PHE) said PHE would be continuing to monitor monthly immunisation data broken down by ethnic group, as it did for the first time in 2020/2021.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 misinformation is a public health hazard — we need to start treating it as such

Across the nation, discussions about COVID-19 vaccines are unfolding everywhere, in doctors’ offices, at the barber shop, in churches and — of course — on social media. Although vaccination reduces the risk of severe illness or death significantly, misinformation (twisted facts) and disinformation (deliberate lies) have become almost ubiquitous in conversations about the vaccines, as millions of people are exposed to messages that are created to confuse and sow distrust. The tactics are working: More than half of Americans say that they either believe, or aren’t sure whether to believe, some of these myths and lies.
Public HealthVoice of America

Zimbabwe Orders Government Workers Vaccinated Against COVID

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe has ordered all government workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, or lose pay if they refuse. But one of the largest government worker groups is resisting compulsory vaccinations, while another is calling for compliance with the directive. After a cabinet meeting late Tuesday, Monica Mutsvangwa,...
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

COVID-19 vaccine best defense against variant, health chief says

The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a health threat with new variants infecting people, Lorain County public health experts said. The novel coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a health threat with new variants infecting people, Lorain County public health experts said. The Lorain County Community Protection Team met online...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Disgrace’: Government scientific adviser criticises Boris Johnson over Covid inquiry start date

Boris Johnson’s decision to wait until spring 2022 to launch the public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic has been labelled a “disgrace” by a senior member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.In frank remarks, Sir Jeremy Farrar said political decisions made in the second half of 2020 were “unforgivable” and that there was “absolutely no reason” to wait until next year for the probe, “other than political manoeuvring”.It comes after the prime minister bowed to pressure and announced the inquiry earlier this year, but told MPs it would not begin until spring 2022 as he did not...
Public Healtharctictoday.com

Greenland must learn to live with COVID, public health officials say

Greenland can longer shield itself from COVID-19 by following a strategy of containing outbreaks as they crop up, that country’s public health officials have said. Instead, in a shift in strategy, they now say residents must prepare themselves for a more persistent presence of the virus. “The emergence of the...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Columbus Public Health says new mask mandate unlikely as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Health leaders are frustrated with the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Ohio. Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said she fully supports new recommendations announced Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The Ohio Department of Health reported more than 1,300 new cases Tuesday,...
Bingham County, IDPost Register

Public health COVID focus continues

POCATELLO – Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department Director Maggie Mann held her daily Facebook Live with concerns about the percentage increases of number of active cases as well as infection rates of the new strain of COVID-19 that has been named the Delta Strain. It is believed that the Delta...

Comments / 0

Community Policy