Wells Fargo Stick to Their Hold Rating for Urban Outfitters

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.