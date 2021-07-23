Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Hold Rating for Urban Outfitters

investing.com
 10 days ago

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $35, which is approximately 4.74% below the present share price of $36.74. Boruchow expects Urban Outfitters to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the third quarter of...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Applications#Consumer Product#Wells Fargo Lrb#Wfc#Hold#Urbn#04 30 2021#Tipranks Com#Urban Outfitters Inc#Anthropologie#Food And Beverage#Wholesale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Southwestern Energy

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, setting a price target of $7, which is approximately 48.62% above the present share price of $4.71. Hanold expects Southwestern Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Hartford Financial Services Group

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) on Thursday, setting a price target of $68, which is approximately 6.88% above the present share price of $63.62. Dwelle expects Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sangamo Biosciences

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMO) on Thursday, setting a price target of $22, which is approximately 129.65% above the present share price of $9.58. Issi expects Sangamo Biosciences to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.32 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Columbia Banking System

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, setting a price target of $39, which is approximately 11.62% above the present share price of $34.94. Arfstrom expects Columbia Banking System to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the third quarter...
Economyinvesting.com

Nomura Stick to Their Hold Rating for Ford Motor

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor on Friday, setting a price target of $13.3, which is approximately 4.66% below the present share price of $13.95. Das expects Ford Motor to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Marketsinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Hold Rating for Avis Budget

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) on Monday, setting a price target of $91, which is approximately 9.94% above the present share price of $82.77. Woronka expects Avis Budget to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.43 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Vocera Communications Inc.

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Vocera (NYSE:VCRA) Communications Inc. on Thursday, setting a price target of $43, which is approximately 2.48% above the present share price of $41.96. Dodge expects Vocera Communications Inc. to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 for the third quarter...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for ARC Resources

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources on Friday, setting a price target of C$13, which is approximately 38.19% above the present share price of $7.54. Harvey expects ARC Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Upgrades Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded Newell Rubbermaid (NASDAQ: NWL) from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo vs. Bank of America: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

With increasing financial transactions and capital market activities, the financial industry is experiencing a solid boost. This, coupled with the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates sooner than expected, could drive up Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) revenues. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a leading financial services company that provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: consumer banking and lending; commercial banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth and investment management. In comparison, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through the following segments: consumer banking; global wealth & investment management; global banking; and global market segments.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,644,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marketsinvesting.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Simon Property

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Hold rating on Simon Property on Monday, setting a price target of $125, which is approximately 1.20% below the present share price of $126.52. C. Sanabria expects Simon Property to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of...
Marketsinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of $130, which is approximately 1.10% below the present share price of $131.45. Bellisario expects Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Hold Rating for Republic Services

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Hold rating on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on Thursday, setting a price target of $123, which is approximately 3.92% above the present share price of $118.36. Manthey expects Republic Services to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Atlassian

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver reiterated a Buy rating on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on Friday, setting a price target of $345, which is approximately 6.11% above the present share price of $325.12. Oliver expects Atlassian to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Sell Rating for PBF Energy

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Sell rating on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) on Thursday, setting a price target of $9, which is approximately 3.54% below the present share price of $9.33. Chen expects PBF Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.34 for the third quarter of 2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $46.2 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Capri Holdings (CPRI) PT Raised to $80 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow raised the price target on Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) to $80.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsinvesting.com

Maxim Group Stick to Their Buy Rating for Tetra Tech

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Thursday, setting a price target of $162, which is approximately 24.62% above the present share price of $129.99. Sullivan expects Tetra Tech to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Marriot Vacations

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Marriot Vacations (NYSE:VAC) on Friday, setting a price target of $203, which is approximately 31.78% above the present share price of $154.04. Woronka expects Marriot Vacations to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.68 for the third quarter of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy