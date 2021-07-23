Longing for winter

There are eight dangerous ways you can turn at the intersection of routes 1A and 179, all without any traffic control present. You go east and west on Route 1A and can turn onto Shore Road or down 179 in two directions each. Other vehicles can exit Shore Road or North Street in two directions each. If exiting 179, just about the time you turn on to Route 1A a truck or large van will pull up along the right lane, blocking your view of traffic on 1A.