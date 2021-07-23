Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bar Harbor, ME

Longing for winter

Ellsworth American
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are eight dangerous ways you can turn at the intersection of routes 1A and 179, all without any traffic control present. You go east and west on Route 1A and can turn onto Shore Road or down 179 in two directions each. Other vehicles can exit Shore Road or North Street in two directions each. If exiting 179, just about the time you turn on to Route 1A a truck or large van will pull up along the right lane, blocking your view of traffic on 1A.

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bar Harbor, ME
Cars
Bar Harbor, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Cars
City
Bar Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Route 1a
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy