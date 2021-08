At yesterday’s press conference, Jerome Powell said that the Fed would wait for strong labor market numbers in the coming months before cutting the QE program. Currently, the Fed is not cutting QE. The interest rate remains unchanged. Also, the Fed chair said that the inflation rate could be higher and steady, but it would return to the 2% target in the following year. The situation in the financial markets will remain the same at least until the end of August. Subsequently, the dollar index decreased by 0.19% to a two-week low.