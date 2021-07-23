Cancel
Use Cyren’s expert services to give your Office 365 users and admins peace of mind

CSO
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor security teams who are swamped with cyber alerts and struggling to investigate and resolve threats, Cyren Incident Response Service (CIRS) is ready to step in and shoulder that burden for you. With CIRS consultants constantly on the lookout for suspicious emails, mailbox anomalies, and cyber trends, you can assure fast and effective response to malicious attacks that threaten your Office 365 users and your business.

TechnologyCSO

Protect your Office 365 users and your business against evasive phishing attacks

Evasive phishing, BEC and fraud attempts are getting past existing email defenses. The sophistication of these attacks makes them increasingly successful in avoiding detection and fooling your employees, including those who’ve been through Security Awareness and Training (SAT) programs. Cyren Inbox Security provides a critical layer of security where it’s needed most – right in the user mailbox. When evasive phishing and other threats get past traditional security barriers, Cyren detects them and automatically remediates all affected mailboxes, eliminating the attack before it impacts your organization.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Windows 10 Vulnerability Allows Any User to Become an Admin

As discovered by BleepingComputer, a massive security hole has been found in Windows 10 (see how to get Windows 10 for free or cheap) and Windows 11 that allows local account users to access sensitive account information of both local and administrator accounts. This issue extends to the point where local accounts can change passwords of admin accounts, allowing potential attackers full access to the PC.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Windows "HiveNightmare" bug could expose system files to non-admin users

An attacker who exploits this flaw could use system privileges to install programs, view or delete data, and create accounts with full user rights. Another day, another Windows bug. Following a string of recent flaws discovered in Windows, the latest vulnerability dubbed "HiveNightmare" could allow someone to compromise your system by exploiting a security weakness that affects the Registry. At this point, no patch is available to fix the flaw; instead Microsoft is offering a series of workarounds designed to protect your computer from this new dilemma.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Windows 10/11 vulnerability exposes admin passwords to local users

A Twitter user has found and made public a Windows 10/11 vulnerability that exposes admin passwords to local users who can then escalate their privileges up to admin, giving them total system access. As he notes on his posts, he found that Windows Security Account Manager (SAM) data could be read by users with very limited privileges, giving them access to admin passwords. Microsoft apparently caught wind of the vulnerability and posted an Executive Summary of the issue on its Security Vulnerability page.
TechnologyTechRadar

Best data loss prevention service of 2021

The best data loss prevention (DLP) services provide an effective way to prevent data loss through unsecured storage or through malicious exfiltration. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. The best data loss prevention (DLP) services aim to prevent the loss of data through unsecured storage or...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft takes down domains used to scam Office 365 users

Microsoft's Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) has seized 17 malicious domains used by scammers in a business email compromise (BEC) campaign targeting the company's customers. The domains taken down by Microsoft were so-called "homoglyph" domains registered to resemble those of legitimate business. This technique allowed the threat actors to impersonate companies when communicating with their clients.
NFLthreatpost.com

NSA Warns Public Networks are Hacker Hotbeds

Agency warns attackers targeting teleworkers to steal corporate data. The U.S. National Security Agency is offering advice to security teams looking for wireless best practices to protect corporate networks and personal devices. The recommendations, while pedestrian in scope, do offer system administrators a solid cheat sheet to share with their work-from-home crowd and mobile workforces.
TechnologyCSO

Zero trust’s missing link: application whitelisting

From Colonial Pipeline, to JBS (the world’s largest meatpacker), to the recent hack on software company Kaseya, high-profile ransomware attacks are on the rise, with little sign of letting up. These crippling attacks lock access to systems and data and leave victims scrambling to recover and, in some cases, paying the hacker’s ransom with the hope of regaining access to business-critical files and systems.
Technologyaithority.com

Robotic Process Automation Prone to Cyber Attacks: Beroe Inc.

While Human Intervention Can Be Significantly Reduced With the Adoption of Robotic Process Automation, the Move Runs a Risk of Facing Cyber Threats. The adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has numerous advantages. However, it also has its set of challenges, including cyber threats. Data theft, misusing privileged access and denial-of-service are common and emerging constraints of RPA growth, posing significant vulnerabilities to organizations.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Organizations still rely on weak security for remote workers

A new survey of enterprise IT security leaders showed almost 80 percent believe remote workers are at more risk for phishing attacks now because they’re isolated from their organizations’ security teams. Despite the significant threat increase, more than 59 percent of respondents felt solutions such as video training (27%), email...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

AppOmni’s platform protects companies against cloud and SaaS breaches

From ransomware to data breaches, global cybersecurity incidents against organizations, governments, and individuals are on the rise. There have been a multitude of attacks over the past year, from SolarWinds and Kaseya to the Microsoft Exchange attack and the breach of Canadian plane manufacturer Bombardier. As the sophistication, complexity, and...
ComputersCSO

CompTIA Security+: Prerequisites, obectives, and cost

CompTIA Security+ is a security certification offered by the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), a U.S.-based trade and industry nonprofit. Security+ is one of a suite of certifications that CompTIA offers across multiple IT disciplines; it's focused on entry-level security professionals and is one of the most popular. Like any...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

GitLab Open-sources Package Hunter, Falco-based Tool to Detect Malicious Code

GitLab has released a new open-source tool, Package Hunter, aimed to detect malicious code by running your project dependencies inside a sandbox. Package Hunter leverages Falco to detect unexpected application behaviour at runtime. Package Hunter is a tool to analyze a program's dependencies for malicious code and other unexpected behavior...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

GDPR: What Cloud Service Providers Should Know

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) may permanently alter the way data is stored in the cloud. Just within the last year, (May 2021) the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) approved the EU Cloud Code of Conduct with subsequent final approval by the Belgian Data Protection Authority. The EU Cloud COC applies to all types of cloud service providers – IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS – and lays out a set of compliance requirements that “enable CSPs to demonstrate their capability to comply with GDPR.”
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

Become Your Business's IT and Cybersecurity Expert

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Cyber attacks are on the rise worldwide, but they're increasing at an especially...
windowslatest.com

Microsoft Teams to give users greater control over Microsoft Office

Microsoft Team is a collaboration platform and Microsoft Office integration is one of the most important features. At the moment, if you’re working with files in Teams, opening files like document (Docx) and PowerPoint (ppt) is easy. You need to click on the file and it will automatically open in the browser.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Zerto 9 brings immutability and automation for ransomware resilience

Zerto announced the general availability of Zerto 9, significantly advancing its capabilities in the fight against ransomware. Offering new immutability and automation features, Zerto 9 also provides enhanced cloud data management and protection capabilities for end users and managed service providers, new backup capabilities including support for additional cloud platforms, and cloud tiering to deliver secure and cost-effective archive storage and simplified management.
Softwarelatesthackingnews.com

Zimbra Webmail Platform Vulnerabilities Discovered That Could Compromise Mail Servers

Two security bugs in Zimbra webmail could allow an adversary to access and control mail servers. While the vulnerabilities have received a fix, they potentially risked thousands of enterprises globally. Zimbra Bugs Exposed Mail Servers. Researchers from SonarSource found two different security bugs in the open-source webmail platform Zimbra, exploiting...

