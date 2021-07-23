Use Cyren’s expert services to give your Office 365 users and admins peace of mind

An attacker who exploits this flaw could use system privileges to install programs, view or delete data, and create accounts with full user rights. Another day, another Windows bug. Following a string of recent flaws discovered in Windows, the latest vulnerability dubbed "HiveNightmare" could allow someone to compromise your system by exploiting a security weakness that affects the Registry. At this point, no patch is available to fix the flaw; instead Microsoft is offering a series of workarounds designed to protect your computer from this new dilemma.