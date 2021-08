Jets passing-game specialist Greg Knapp, 58, died last week after succumbing to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident in Northern California. "It's an absolute tragedy," head coach Robert Saleh said. "Knowing Knapper, he'd be really upset if we didn't move on with a positive attitude. He was a tremendous man, a tremendous leader, father, a tremendous husband, and he's going to be sorely missed, but as far as the group and this team, there's been a lot of tremendous support from not only within the organization, but outside the organization. I know that he'll be with us throughout this entire season."