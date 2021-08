Coach Kirby Smart and Georgia raked in some great talent via the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, including Clemson transfer cornerback Derion Kendrick. Clemson dismissed Kendrick in February — so it wasn't a surprise that he was headed elsewhere — but it was interesting to see that he landed with another College Football Playoff contender that could face the Tigers in the postseason. And of course, Georgia and Clemson open the season against each other on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.