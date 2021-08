Ah, this actually makes some sense, even if Matt Duffy was eligible to come off the 60-day IL today. With the quick turnaround for tomorrow’s early game, and with Ryan Tepera and Craig Kimbrel, at a minimum, down tonight, I’m fine with the extra arm. Interestingly, if the Cubs wanted to stick with an extra arm tomorrow, too, they could activate Duffy and DFA Eric Sogard, which would take his seven-day DFA window exactly to the Trade Deadline (either you could move him for salary relief during that window or not, and then you probably want to move on anyway). That is to say, waiting one more day on Duffy, who is very unlikely to become a trade piece (or save the season!), doesn’t matter too much.