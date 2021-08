Quarantine requirements for people who have been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case are set to change from 16 August.Health secretary Sajid Javid said the rules will change to allow fully vaccinated people and those under the age of 18 to avoid self-isolation.It comes amid a so-called “pingdemic”, where a vast number of people are having to isolate after being “pinged” as Covid contacts by the NHS app, fuelled by high numbers of coronavirus infections across the UK.Data showed more than 600,000 people in England and Wales were told to quarantine by the NHS Covid-19 app in the...