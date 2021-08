Various local outlets are abuzz with news on the latest development proposal for downtown Memphis' Pinch District. Once a bustling entertainment center, the Pinch District started drying up when the Pyramid was closed following the opening of the FedEx Forum in 2004, which moved all major sporting events and shows closer to Beale Street. Since the Pyramid was repurposed as a Bass Pro Shops megastore in 2015, the Pinch District has been slowly coming back to life. Today, the area is being considered an investment hotspot. One of the newest proposals, though, is getting some serious criticism from residents.