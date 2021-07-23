"Cool Ranch" Clemons: Waldorf-Native Heading To Olympics; Inks Deal With Doritos
WALDORF, Md. -- Waldorf-native Christina Clemons, 31, will represent Team USA in the "2020 Olympics" after a recent third-place time of 12.53 seconds in the 100-meter hurdle in Oregon. Clemons did not only grab attention for making the Olympics which is a major accomplishment in itself, but for the Cool Ranch Doritos earrings, she wore during the trials. The combination of success qualifying for the Olympics and the spontaneity of the earrings propelled Clemons into a viral sensation.www.thebaynet.com
Comments / 0