Q: I have a 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid that was running well. About a month ago, I left it running and forgot about it. When I realized I left it running, I went to the car. It had stopped. There was little fuel in the vehicle at the time I left it running. Now, the battery does not charge. It appears the battery is dead, and fuel has run out. Should I put in a new battery and a few gallons of gas and expect it to run? Or should I take it to a mechanic to be fixed? Or must it go to the dealership?