Second round of judging Fair food begins

After a couple of delays, the return of the Dallas Art Fair is back. Tomorrow, November 12, the fair will officially open to the public. There are 59 exhibitors listed for this year’s iteration, down from almost 100 exhibitors in April of 2019. The pandemic obviously made an international gathering of this nature impossible while COVID-19 raged in the spotlight, and it is important that the health and safety of fair-goers are at the forefront. That being the case, the Dallas Art Fair asks that all visitors, participants, and staff at Dallas Art Fair over 12 years old must provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination to enter the fair. Test results can be a negative PCR test or antigen test administered within 72 hours.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO