Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke, LA

Knife-wielding man arrested at Roanoke truck stop

By Staff reports
Lake Charles American Press
 9 days ago

JENNINGS - Authorities in Jeff Davis Parish arrested a Jennings man accused of wielding a knife at a local truck stop and casino. Luke Sherman Freeman, 30, was arrested Wednesday on charges of entry or remaining on premises after being forbidden, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled dangerous substance Schedule III, bringing contraband into a penal facility, resisting an officer and illegal carrying of weapons.

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Jennings, LA
City
Roanoke, LA
Jennings, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Security#Truck Stop#Jeff Davis#Jennings Authorities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy