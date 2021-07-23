Knife-wielding man arrested at Roanoke truck stop
JENNINGS - Authorities in Jeff Davis Parish arrested a Jennings man accused of wielding a knife at a local truck stop and casino. Luke Sherman Freeman, 30, was arrested Wednesday on charges of entry or remaining on premises after being forbidden, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled dangerous substance Schedule III, bringing contraband into a penal facility, resisting an officer and illegal carrying of weapons.www.americanpress.com
Comments / 0