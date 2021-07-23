Cancel
In Other News: What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?; Atlanta schools to require masks for all students, staff

 9 days ago

It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they're not a cause for alarm. COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if you’re exposed to it after vaccination, your immune system should be ready to spring into action and fight it. In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick. If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots are very good at reducing the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated. Most people with breakthrough infections experience mild illness, said Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pennsylvania Statepghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania health officials say no current plans for new mask mandate

In light of climbing rates of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, state health officials on Thursday urged Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated. Pennsylvania exceeded 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May — the state reported 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 on July 29. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth is 710 — a 62% increase compared to last week.
Provincetown, MAPosted by
Boston

CDC study shows three-fourths of people infected in Provincetown COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated but few required hospitalization

A sobering scientific analysis published Friday of an explosive Massachusetts covid-19 outbreak fueled by the delta variant found that three-quarters of the people who became infected were fully vaccinated. The report, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one key piece of a growing body of evidence that bolsters the hypothesis that vaccinated people can spread the more transmissible variant and may be a factor in the summer surge of infections.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Mississippi StateWESH

'Foolish' is what Mississippi governor calls CDC mask recommendation for fully-vaccinated

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on masks for those who are fully vaccinated is "foolish." "Tuesday's change in the CDC mask guidance is foolish, and it is harmful," Reeves said Thursday at the Neshoba County Fair. "It reeks of political panic, so as to appear that they are in control. It has nothing, let me say that again: It has nothing to do with rational science."
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

