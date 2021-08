How does a fun-loving beer brand promote responsible drinking? You can bet it will be something very different to what we’re used to – and it is! SAB Inbev Group has launched a new concept: a Flying Fish-branded ghost kitchen called Flying Dish. “WTFF?” we hear you ask? (That’s “What the Flying Fish” for those who aren’t in the know.) Yes, that’s right: Flying Fish is changing the way we think about responsible drinking by calling attention to the fact that food actually slows down the flow of alcohol into your bloodstream. Drinking on an empty stomach should never be an option – and now it doesn’t have to be.