The Official Game Informer Community Discord Is Now Open

By Alex Van Aken
Game Informer Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're happy to announce a project that's been in the works for a long time — the Official Game Informer Community Discord! Yes, we finally made one. So if you're interested in hanging out, playing games, and chatting with Game Informer staff and our friendly community, this is the place for you. Want to join? Awesome. We want you to join, too. Simply subscribe to our Twitch channel, sync your Discord and Twitch accounts, and then join the fun!

www.gameinformer.com

