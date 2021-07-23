Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth leader takes home inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award

By Kevin Cummings
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 9 days ago
Founders and CEOs often take much of the headlines and attention, but now chief information officers are getting a bit of the spotlight. The national membership organization InspireCIO Leadership Network unveiled the winners of its inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards, highlighting leadership and value creation through technology and innovation. And a Dallas executive is joining the honorees.

