Fort Worth leader takes home inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award

Devoyd “Dee” Jennings, longtime president and CEO of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce has died. Details are pending, but a message from FWMBCC Chairman Sultan H. Cole, Sr. on Saturday afternoon said: “It is with deep regrets that we acknowledge the passing of our esteemed president Dee Jennings. We all recognize the deep and life-long connection Mr. Jennings had with the the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce. He will be missed immensely but in the true spirit of who Dee was, he would want us to move forward to maintain, protect and grow the legacy that he spent his life building.”