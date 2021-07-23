From the Olympics to Activision Blizzard, the game is rigged for far too many

The official World of Warcraft Twitter account has issued a new statement regarding the game amid accusations against Activision Blizzard. According to the statement, the team is dedicated to "providing an inclusive, welcoming, and safe environment" for all team members, and players as well. Apparently, that last part will play a role moving forward, as there are plans to make changes to Shadowlands and World of Warcraft Classic to remove references that have been deemed inappropriate for that world. It will be interesting to see exactly what changes will be made as a result, and how quickly players can expect to see them implemented.