Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin

July 23 (UPI) -- The number of coronavirus cases connected with the Summer Olympics Games rose to more than 100 as competition began Friday, according to data provided by the Tokyo government.

The Opening Ceremony played to a near-empty stadium and games in sports like softball and soccer are already underway. Health officials reported that 110 people connected to the Games have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including four athletes.

On Friday, 19 new cases among those with Olympics-ties were confirmed, the highest daily figure so far this month. One of the diagnosed athletes lives in the Olympic Village.

In Tokyo, officials reported almost 1,400 new cases Friday, the fourth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases. Friday's number, though, is slightly under Tokyo's seven-day daily average of 1,386.

People in their 20s make up most of the cases in Tokyo (492), followed by those in their 30s (276) and 40s (204). Officials said there were 183 cases among those under 19.

With Tokyo under a state of emergency during the Olympics, some residents have decided to leave. Residents crowded Tokyo's Haneda Airport Thursday for flights out of town.

On Thursday, 80% of Japan Airlines' flights out of Haneda were booked, while about 95% of Nippon Airlines flights were reserved. Many hotels in Japanese tourist areas away from the Olympics have also reported full bookings.

The Olympic Games are being held without fans for the first time in an effort to limit exposure in Tokyo and other locations with venues.