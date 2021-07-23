Montgomery County Sheriff Issues Alert about Donations Scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind its citizens that scammers are out there and always trying to prey on the hearts of Montgomery County citizens. Currently there is a scam where individuals are contacting local business owners under the guise of soliciting donations for local schools and or organizations. While we can appreciate our citizens’ desire to support so many programs, we strongly encourage you to verify directly with the organization the solicitor represents before providing any financial or personal information.