Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff Issues Alert about Donations Scam

By Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Woodlands Online& LLC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind its citizens that scammers are out there and always trying to prey on the hearts of Montgomery County citizens. Currently there is a scam where individuals are contacting local business owners under the guise of soliciting donations for local schools and or organizations. While we can appreciate our citizens’ desire to support so many programs, we strongly encourage you to verify directly with the organization the solicitor represents before providing any financial or personal information.

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy