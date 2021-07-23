10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marzia Kjellberg

The internet has changed the game for so many people. People like Marzia Kjellberg, for example. She’s a woman from Italy who simply does all the things she wants to do in life thanks to her internet fame. She’s a designer, she’s a businesswoman, she has a huge online presence, and she’s married to one of the internet’s most famous people – though most would never know because he is famous for his internet handle and not his real name. It’s time to learn more about this lovely Italian beauty, and we predict some of what we share might shock you.