Margot Robbie Once Slept in a Room with a ‘Cardboard Cut-Out’ of John Cena Before They Met

John Cena joked about stealing the Peacemaker costume on Friday Night SmackDown this week. The Leader of the Cenation has been quite busy lately. He was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to promote his part in The Suicide Squad. During that appearance, director James Gunn revealed that the WWE star has been making off with the Peacemaker costumes when he leaves the set. Naturally, Cena wanted to clear the air a little bit. He jokes with the crowd about escaping an alternate universe in The Firefly Funhouse. The comedy continues as he baits Gunn on national TV before turning his attention to Roman Reigns. There weren’t many wrestling fans out there that didn’t know about his return at Money in the Bank. After Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship, those four horns hit and the place went through the roof for the return of Cena. Things are looking quite good for the older wrestler headed into the back half of this year. However, he’s probably going to have to wait in line for his shot at Reigns.