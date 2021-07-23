Margot Robbie Once Slept in a Room with a ‘Cardboard Cut-Out’ of John Cena Before They Met
Margot Robbie and John Cena star together in The Suicide Squad, in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6. Margot Robbie met John Cena before he met her — kind of. The Suicide Squad costars appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside writer/director James Gunn, where Robbie, 31, recounted the hilarious story of why she slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of Cena in the room.www.hot1061.com
