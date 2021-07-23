Cancel
Water Mains To Be Replaced In Toms River Neighborhood

By Bob Vosseller
 9 days ago
File Photo

TOMS RIVER – SUEZ officials recently announced a $400,000 water main replacement project in Toms River will improve water service and resiliency.

As part of its national program to invest in water infrastructure, enhance water service and fire protection for customers, the firm will replace around 800 linear feet of aging water main on Bounty Court later this month.

The investment within the Anchorage Harbor community will enhance the reliability of water service in the area and help ensure a resilient system for the future according to company officials.

“This project represents continuing investment in Toms River, which allows the company to make critical enhancements to the water infrastructure,” SUEZ Director of Operations Jim Mastrokalos said. “Replacing this aging water main installed in the 1960s with new 8-inch ductile iron pipe will improve service and build a resilient, sustainable water system that the Anchorage Harbor community can rely on for many years to come.”

Along with the water main upgrade, SUEZ will also renew 36 individual water services. The company anticipates intermittent, temporary parking limitations to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

SUEZ will provide notification to residents as the project progresses including when to expect brief interruptions of water service.

During work on the project, emergency vehicles will be allowed access and the company requests that pedestrians and drivers to take caution within the work site.

The project is expected to be completed including milling and paving by mid-September. Final restoration is expected by the end of the year.

For additional Information about the project visit the SUEZ website at mysuezwater.com and social media.

Toms River, NJ
Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

