Johnson County, IA

The Johnson County Fair returns with ag displays, pro wrestling and fireworks

By Paul Brennan
littlevillagemag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year without rides, games and grandstand entertainment due to the pandemic, the Johnson County Fair returns with all its traditional elements this weekend. There will still be COVID-19 precautions, since community spread is still occurring in the state. The fair is asking anyone who is not fully vaccinated to wear a mask, spacing between booths has been increased, ventilation in buildings has been improved and some events normally held indoors will be moved outside.

