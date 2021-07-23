The Johnson County Fair returns with ag displays, pro wrestling and fireworks
After a year without rides, games and grandstand entertainment due to the pandemic, the Johnson County Fair returns with all its traditional elements this weekend. There will still be COVID-19 precautions, since community spread is still occurring in the state. The fair is asking anyone who is not fully vaccinated to wear a mask, spacing between booths has been increased, ventilation in buildings has been improved and some events normally held indoors will be moved outside.littlevillagemag.com
Comments / 0