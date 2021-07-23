‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 2 Trailer Boldly Goes There — Again
Get ready to boldly go where no Star Trek show has gone before… Again. The official Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 trailer has just been released as part of the Star Trek Universe block of panels at this year’s Comic-Con@Home. And true to form for the animated series, you’re getting all the action and danger you’d expect from a Star Trek show; plus, all the ridiculousness fans have come to expect from Lower Decks.decider.com
