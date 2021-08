The Friday night lights will be burning bright at Exploria Stadium this Friday evening as Orlando City takes on Atlanta United in front of a nationally televised audience. The Lions will look to close out an up and down July on a strong note and win their second straight home contest, building off last Thursday’s 2-1 win over defending Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union. And they’ll be looking to bounce back from their last game, a stunning 5-0 loss at NYCFC.