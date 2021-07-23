Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Gov. J.B. Pritzker launches first TV spots and theme for 2022 reelection campaign: ‘Strong leadership in tough times’

By Rick Pearson, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CWKq_0b5yh0NK00
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is interviewed by a Tribune reporter in downtown Chicago on July 20, 2021. The governor has announced that he will run for reelection. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

Just days after making his reelection bid official, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is launching the first TV ads of the 2022 race for governor with three spots looking at Illinoisans’ response to the pandemic that unveil his campaign’s theme: “Strong leadership in tough times.”

The 30-second spots , scheduled to break Saturday, feature Pritzker telling the stories of a nurse who volunteered as part of the state’s COVID-19 response, a National Guard member involved in testing and vaccinations and the owners of a small distillery who shifted their business from bourbon to hand sanitizer.

The people and businesses featured in the ads are from Downstate — Springfield, Belleville and Rochelle — a region where Pritzker is weakest amid opposition to the phased mitigation restrictions he imposed to deal with the pandemic.

“It’s the people of Illinois all across the state who came together during tough times to lead the effort to save lives and protect livelihoods during the state’s response to the COVID pandemic,” Pritzker said in a statement that went out with the new ads.

“It’s the people of Illinois who motivate me every day and I’m excited to be running for reelection to continue to lift up working families and move Illinois in the right direction,” he said.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Pritzker has contended opposition to his efforts to deal with the pandemic has been led by a “loud” minority of citizens. But Republicans have sought to play off the criticism and the three announced GOP challengers, Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, have been ardent opponents of Pritzker’s restrictions.

The campaign did not release details of the extent of the ad buy, which comes 11 months before the June 28 primary, where Pritzker faces no serious opposition.

On the way to defeating one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, Pritzker began his TV campaign in February 2017 — more than a year before the 2018 primary. Unlike this time around, Pritzker was in a crowded field of Democrats seeking the primary nomination, and the wealthy heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune needed to introduce himself to Illinois voters.

Pritzker on Friday also announced veteran Democratic campaign operative Mike Ollen will be his 2022 campaign manager. Ollen most recently was involved in Sarah Gideon’s unsuccessful challenge to Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in Maine.

Quentin Fulks, who had been in charge of Pritzker’s political operation, including the unsuccessful push to change the state from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate system, has been named campaign manager for Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock took office in January, helping give Democrats control of the Senate, and is seeking a full six-year term next year.

rap30@aol.com

Comments / 2

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Belleville, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Bruce Rauner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#Downstate Illinois#Democratic#Illinoisans#National Guard#Covid#Republicans#Gop#Bull Valley#Democrats#Senate#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

City leaders have no ‘current plans to close down Chicago again’ but ‘we need people to step up,’ public health commissioner says

Chicago’s top health official said Sunday the city has “no goal or current plans to close down Chicago again.” But Dr. Allison Arwady said “we need people once again to step up” to get vaccine and, for now, use masks indoors — even those who are vaccinated. “In Chicago, we can be open and be careful at the same time,” Arwady said. “Being careful means getting vaccinated.” City officials said ...

Comments / 2

Community Policy