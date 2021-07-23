Letter: Writer apparently does not understand provisions in SB1, the 'For the People Act'

Tom Steele's 903rd letter complaining about the For the People Act is no more compelling than the first 902. Section 307 does NOT prohibit signature verification for the casting of absentee ballots, as long as voter is given notice of the signature issue and an opportunity to cure it in enough time for the vote to be counted. (Otherwise known as "Due Process."). That's what Section 307 says. Section 310, cited by Mr. Steele, says NOTHING about signatures. That Mr. Steele seems oblivious to the efforts of more than half the states to make voting harder (but not necessarily more "secure") for certain groups of voters (hmmmm, which ones might those be?) is his problem. The only contentious thing about the 2020 election is an unemployed guy in Florida contending that he's still President.