Special Weather Statement issued for Interior Waldo, Kennebec, Southern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Interior Waldo; Kennebec; Southern Somerset A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN KENNEBEC AND WEST CENTRAL WALDO COUNTIES At 208 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fairfield, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Waterville, Fairfield, Oakland, China, Clinton, Liberty, Palermo, Unity, Benton, Albion, Burnham, Freedom, Montville, Winslow, Windsor, Somerville, Vassalboro and Searsmont. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 128 and 142. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0