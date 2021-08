MASON CITY — Warrants are out for a central Iowa woman who recently was sentenced for passing bad checks in Mason City. 31-year-old Samantha Rumbaugh pleaded guilty recently to two counts of forgery after she was accused of trying to cash two counterfeit checks at two Mason City banks in February. Rumbaugh was sentenced as part of a deferred judgment up to five years probation and was ordered to pay $876 restitution to one of the two banks, with the conviction being removed from her record if she successfully completed her probation.