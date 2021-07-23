Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lil Nas X Gives Us Countless Additional Reasons to Love Him with “Industry Baby” Video

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and exciting pop stars at the moment. He’s also one of the funniest and smartest—constant vitriol in regard to racism and homophobia aren’t easy to bear, especially when people with so much hate have access to the internet. Regardless, when malicious trolls target him, X trolls back with style and good ass music. For his latest single “Industry Baby,” following the vulnerable “Sun Goes Down” and the sexy “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” he not only gives us another unforgettable visual but an anthem (I do not use this word lightly) for anyone fighting against the mental strife of ostracism or malice against one’s identity.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Nas X
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Black Americans#Montero#The Bail X Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthesource.com

Lil Nas X Releases “Industry Baby” Featuring Jack Harlow

After a stellar promo, Lil Nas X has released his new single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. The new single is produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West. In the previous video, Lil Nas X was sentenced to Montero State Prison and now we see what happens upon his storyline imprisonment. The single highlights Nas X finding his confidence and targets proving anyone wrong. The video was directed by Christian Breslauer and highlights Nas moving through prison and eventually breaks free of prison with the help of Jack Harlow.
MusicPosted by
NBC News

Lil Nas X's provocative ‘Industry Baby’ video is also a nod to the Bail Project

Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Break Out of Jail in Incredible New “Industry Baby” Video: Watch

Lil Nas X has shared the music video for his new song “Industry Baby,” and the visual picks up where the trailer left off: After a trial, Lil Nas X gets sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison, where he lifts weights, dances in the showers, and, like all of the other inmates, rocks a pink jumpsuit. Later in the video, featured artist (and fellow Montero inmate) Jack Harlow slips Lil Nas X a small pickaxe to aid an escape. Watch the “Industry Baby” music video—based on a story by Lil Nas X and directed by Christian Breslauer—below.
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Nas X Addresses Homophobic Comments About “Industry Baby” Video: ‘Y’all Hate Gay People’

Lil Nas X recently shared “Industry Baby,” and from the opening notes of the hype-inducing horn intro to Jack Harlow’s quotable guest verse, the song marks yet another creative home run for the Grammy winner. As with all recent X releases, however, the new track (and its Christian Breslauer-directed video) has also been met with a cacophony of homophobic conspiracists.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Points Out The Overlooked Female Nudity In His "Industry Baby" Music Video

For several reasons, the Hip-Hop community's main discourse this week has been centered around sexuality. DaBaby's homophobic comments at Rolling Loud have caused him to lose out on multiple paid opportunities, and in his defense, rap elder statesmen like T.I. and Boosie Badazz have unleashed their own problematic responses. This past weekend, Lil Nas X also released the prison-themed music video for "Industry Baby," which like its successor "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," has sparked backlash for the gay imagery that's predominantly featured in it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Lil Nas X Announces Kanye-Produced New Song “Industry Baby”

This Friday (July 23), Lil Nas X will release the new single “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow features on the track, co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Watch the announcement video, featuring a snippet of the new song, below. The “Industry Baby” announcement video fictionalizes a trial regarding Lil...
Celebritiesintomore.com

WATCH: Lil Nas X is Judge, Jury, and Executioner in “Industry Baby” Teaser

In a new teaser video released precisely 10 minutes ago, Lil Nas X flaunts his chameleonic skill and range by playing every character in a courtroom scene. Released on Twitter via a fake mugshot, a post with the URL “FreeLilNasX.com” directed users to a webpage featuring a video simply titled “Nike vs. Lil Nas X: Satan Shoe Trial.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Speaks On "INDUSTRY BABY" & Being An Outlier Compared To Travis Scott & Future

There's a sense of togetherness in hip-hop, with artists including Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, and others all collaborating often and contributing to each other's respective albums. On the other end of the scale though, Lil Nas X seems to be more of an outlier to that trend. Many of his recent singles, including the #1 hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," have been solo smashes. Aside from his latest record "INDUSTRY BABY" featuring Jack Harlow, Lil Nas has been somewhat of a lone wolf as of late, but he's seeing that as more of a blessing.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Welcomes 'Industry Baby' Into the World: Stream It Now

After weeks of teasing and a viral marketing campaign surrounding a faux legal battle with Nike, Lil Nas X is finally giving fans the single they've been waiting for with "Industry Baby." The gassed-up new anthem, produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West, sees Lil Nas X (and featured...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Vanessa Buchholz? Model From Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow’s ‘Industry Baby’ Video!

Recently, the most eminent American singer Lil Nas X released his third single of the year titled “Industry Baby” for which he teamed up with a rapper whose name is Jack Harlow. The music video is getting so much love from the fans. It has got millions of views and likes. The music features many cameo appearances of prominent personalities. One of those personalities is Vanessa Buchholz about whom we are going to talk about in this article, we have brought all details about Vanessa. She recently appeared in a music video Industry Baby in a cameo role.
Celebritiesyr.media

Lil Nas X Rollout of ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ Was Genius

Lil Nas X recently announced his upcoming album, Montero. Now, fans are getting a peek into the debut project with a new single, “INDUSTRY BABY” featuring Jack Harlow. The rapper posted a teaser for the single’s music video which shows X in court, with a lawyer and judge played by him as well, before cutting to the beginning of the song.
Celebrities1067kmx.com

Lil Nas X Apologizes For Not Asking Jack Harlow To Be A Part Of ‘Industry Baby’ Shower Scene

Jack Harlow took to social media and said that he would have been a part of the shower scene in Lil Nas X's video “Industry Baby” if he would have asked. Harlow said via social media, “Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way. If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be apart of it.”
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

16 weeks after its premiere, Lil Nas X‘s controversial ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – the title track to his long-awaited debut studio album – is still a mainstay in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. And while its follow-up, ‘Sun Goes Down,’ can’t exactly boast similar shine, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Lil Nas X Hits the Showers in Steamy 'Shawshank'-Style 'Industry Baby' Video

At 22 years old, Lil Nas X has already mastered the art of the music video -- and the art of trolling homophobes. The rapper's latest, “Industry Baby,” puts his flair for the dramatic and, well, himself on full display. How do you top giving a lap dance to Satan himself? By breaking a whole ensemble of nude inmates out of the prison that is masculinity, of course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy