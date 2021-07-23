Lil Nas X Gives Us Countless Additional Reasons to Love Him with “Industry Baby” Video

Lil Nas X is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and exciting pop stars at the moment. He’s also one of the funniest and smartest—constant vitriol in regard to racism and homophobia aren’t easy to bear, especially when people with so much hate have access to the internet. Regardless, when malicious trolls target him, X trolls back with style and good ass music. For his latest single “Industry Baby,” following the vulnerable “Sun Goes Down” and the sexy “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” he not only gives us another unforgettable visual but an anthem (I do not use this word lightly) for anyone fighting against the mental strife of ostracism or malice against one’s identity.