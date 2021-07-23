Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Letter: Clearly, Portsmouth does need more armchair engineers

Fosters Daily Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his latest serving of poppycock, "Letter: Yet another armchair traffic engineer in Portsmouth, NH" (seacoastonline.com) Gerald Duffy claims “the last thing Portsmouth needs is another arm-chair traffic engineer”. He couldn’t be more wrong. After driving through two traffic engineering disasters approved by City Hall’s so-called traffic engineering “experts”, namely Middle Street and the Cate / Bartlett Street intersection, it’s obvious Portsmouth needs all the arm-chair traffic engineers it can get.

www.fosters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
Portsmouth, NH
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Disasters#Horse Sense#Bike Lane#Nh#City Hall#Councilors Trace#Huda Kennedy#Superbowl Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy