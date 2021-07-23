Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Will Include A Time Skip
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed its title, along with a number of new details about the next animated chapter of Goku and the Z Fighters during its special panel at this year's digital Comic-Con event, and it seems as if the story that is set to land in 2022 will include a time skip. With the executive producers of the series, Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida, revealing new details about the movie, they were joined on stage by none other than the voice of Goku herself, Masako Nozawa, who has been giving the Japanese version of the character life for decades.comicbook.com
Comments / 1