When it comes to food, actress Busy Philipps is one person who's a big fan of homemade wholesome dishes. She has her favorites too. She told Eat This, Not That!, "One of my go-to brunch dishes that's easy and relatively healthy, depending on what you throw in it, is a frittata." She said that she especially likes making the dish healthier by adding plenty of yummy vegetables to her meal. Cheese makes an appearance too, by the way. Makes total sense!