Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Coastal Cumberland, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Coastal Cumberland; Lincoln; Sagadahoc AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN KENNEBEC...EAST CENTRAL ANDROSCOGGIN...WEST CENTRAL LINCOLN...EASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SAGADAHOC COUNTIES At 205 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Litchfield, or 11 miles southwest of Gardiner, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Brunswick, Bath, Topsham, Wiscasset, Litchfield, Woolwich, Lisbon, Greene, Durham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Dresden, Wales, Sabattus, Richmond, West Bath, Monmouth and West Gardiner. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 29 and 47. Interstate 95 between mile markers 84 and 98. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nws#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Androscoggin#Coastal Cumberland#Bath
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy