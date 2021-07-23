Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 208 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Cross Lake, or 12 miles south of Madawaska, moving south at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Kent, Madawaska, Washburn, Woodland, Frenchville, Portage Lake, New Canada, Madawaska Lake, Cross Lake, New Sweden, Grand Isle, Perham, Wade, Stockholm, Westmanland, Sinclair, Daigle, Guerette and Saint Agatha. This includes US Highway 1 near Frenchville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.