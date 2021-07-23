Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 208 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Cross Lake, or 12 miles south of Madawaska, moving south at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Kent, Madawaska, Washburn, Woodland, Frenchville, Portage Lake, New Canada, Madawaska Lake, Cross Lake, New Sweden, Grand Isle, Perham, Wade, Stockholm, Westmanland, Sinclair, Daigle, Guerette and Saint Agatha. This includes US Highway 1 near Frenchville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Sweden, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
City
Frenchville, ME
City
Fort Kent, ME
City
Perham, ME
City
Saint Agatha, ME
City
Woodland, ME
City
Grand Isle, ME
City
Washburn, ME
City
Portage Lake, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Canada#Northwest Aroostook#Madawaska#Perham Wade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
Florida StateABC News

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available. The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy