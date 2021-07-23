Miner fights off grizzly bear for a week without sleeping in incredible survival tale

Trapped by a killer grizzly (file image) (Image: Getty Images)

A miner who fought off a ­grizzly bear for a week was ­rescued after he scrawled “SOS” on the roof of a shack.

The survivor, who wasn’t publicly identified, caught the attention of a passing Coast Guard helicopter flying from Kotzebue to Nome last week when they saw the mayday call.

For several nights in a row, the man had fended off the ravenous advances of the bear that had attacked him a few days earlier.

The helicopter crew spotted the “SOS” sign, and, while circling back, noticed the man waving his hands in the air, “which is considered an international distress signal,” the US Coast Guard said.

“At some point, a bear had dragged him down to the river,” Lieutenant Commander Jared Carbajal, one of the pilots of the helicopter, said.

What do you make of this story? Let us know in the comment section

This image provided by the US Coast Guard, shows a remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack (Image: US COAST GUARD/AFP via Getty Ima)

“He had a pistol. He said that the bear kept coming back every night and he hadn’t slept in a few days.”

The man, who was in his late 50s or early 60s, had been staying in the hut on a remote mining camp about 40 miles from Nome.

He was attacked by the bear during his week-long stay, and suffered bruising on his torso and an injury to his leg, authorities said.

The grizzly returned to harass him every night for a week before he was rescued.

A male bear lets it be known that this is his domain (file image) (Image: Getty Images/National Geographic Image Collection RF)

Get all the latest news straight to your inbox. Sign up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

According to one source, the man had almost run out of ammunition for his gun and the door of the shack where he was staying had been ripped off.

It was not clear how the man, who was taken to hospital for his injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, had reached the remote camp, which has no mobile phone service.

Commander Carbajal said his MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter had changed its course by about a mile to avoid some clouds when his co-pilot spotted something below.

“He said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy down there and he’s waving at us,’” Commander Carbajal said. “I said, ‘Is he waving with one hand or two hands?’”

The man was using both.

“I said well, that’s usually a sign of distress,” the pilot said.

“We don’t really come across people in the middle of nowhere,” co-pilot Lieutenant A.J. Hammac said. “He was kind of struggling. When we came around, he was on his hands and knees waving a white flag.”

Lieutenant Hammac said the man’s leg was strapped up.

“He definitely looked like he had been out there for a while,” he said.

Rick Green, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said they were many grizzly bears in the area, particularly during this time of year.

According to a 2019 report by Alaskan health officials, 68 people in the state were hospitalised for injuries sustained in 66 bear attacks from 2000 to 2017.

Ten people died as a result of bear attacks during that period.

Grizzlies can weigh up to 42 stone and stand seven-foot tall on their hind legs.