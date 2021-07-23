Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Miner fights off grizzly bear for a week without sleeping in incredible survival tale

By Christopher Bucktin
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrYPn_0b5yfYqH00
Trapped by a killer grizzly (file image) (Image: Getty Images)

A miner who fought off a ­grizzly bear for a week was ­rescued after he scrawled “SOS” on the roof of a shack.

The survivor, who wasn’t publicly identified, caught the attention of a passing Coast Guard helicopter flying from Kotzebue to Nome last week when they saw the mayday call.

For several nights in a row, the man had fended off the ravenous advances of the bear that had attacked him a few days earlier.

The helicopter crew spotted the “SOS” sign, and, while circling back, noticed the man waving his hands in the air, “which is considered an international distress signal,” the US Coast Guard said.

“At some point, a bear had dragged him down to the river,” Lieutenant Commander Jared Carbajal, one of the pilots of the helicopter, said.

What do you make of this story? Let us know in the comment section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uAwj_0b5yfYqH00
This image provided by the US Coast Guard, shows a remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack (Image: US COAST GUARD/AFP via Getty Ima)

“He had a pistol. He said that the bear kept coming back every night and he hadn’t slept in a few days.”

The man, who was in his late 50s or early 60s, had been staying in the hut on a remote mining camp about 40 miles from Nome.

He was attacked by the bear during his week-long stay, and suffered bruising on his torso and an injury to his leg, authorities said.

The grizzly returned to harass him every night for a week before he was rescued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxZEi_0b5yfYqH00
A male bear lets it be known that this is his domain (file image) (Image: Getty Images/National Geographic Image Collection RF)

Get all the latest news straight to your inbox. Sign up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

According to one source, the man had almost run out of ammunition for his gun and the door of the shack where he was staying had been ripped off.

It was not clear how the man, who was taken to hospital for his injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, had reached the remote camp, which has no mobile phone service.

Commander Carbajal said his MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter had changed its course by about a mile to avoid some clouds when his co-pilot spotted something below.

“He said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy down there and he’s waving at us,’” Commander Carbajal said. “I said, ‘Is he waving with one hand or two hands?’”

The man was using both.

“I said well, that’s usually a sign of distress,” the pilot said.

“We don’t really come across people in the middle of nowhere,” co-pilot Lieutenant A.J. Hammac said. “He was kind of struggling. When we came around, he was on his hands and knees waving a white flag.”

Lieutenant Hammac said the man’s leg was strapped up.

“He definitely looked like he had been out there for a while,” he said.

Rick Green, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said they were many grizzly bears in the area, particularly during this time of year.

According to a 2019 report by Alaskan health officials, 68 people in the state were hospitalised for injuries sustained in 66 bear attacks from 2000 to 2017.

Ten people died as a result of bear attacks during that period.

Grizzlies can weigh up to 42 stone and stand seven-foot tall on their hind legs.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

380K+
Followers
79K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Attacks#Grizzly Bears#Grizzlies#Us Coast Guard#Sos#Kotzebue#Nome#The Us Coast Guard#Jayhawk#Alaskan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
KFI AM 640

400-Pound Grizzly Bear Pulls Woman From Her Tent, Kills Her

A California woman was killed in her sleep by a grizzly bear while camping in Montana. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was sleeping in her tent when the 400-pound bear attacked her. Campers in another tent heard the commotion and used bear spray to scare the animal away. Officials said the...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Woman killed in unusual grizzly bear attack

Early Tuesday morning (July 6), a bear attacked and killed a woman while she was camping in western Montana. Local authorities are still searching for the animal. The attack took place near Ovando, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of the state capital Helena, according to KGVO News. A statement from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) noted that, prior to the attack, a video camera at a local business caught footage of the animal, which appeared to be a grizzly bear. Grizzlies are common to Ovando and the surrounding Blackfoot Valley, according to the statement.
AnimalsIFLScience

Man Rescued After Week-Long Ordeal With Grizzly Bear In Alaskan Wilderness

Alone in the depths of Alaska, running on no sleep and low on ammo, a man spent a sleepless week warding off repeat visits from a grizzly bear. Luckily, the lone camper was eventually rescued – but for several sleepless days, it’s safe to say he was wondering whether his experience was going to have a happy ending.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Bear attack: rangers shoot killer grizzly in night vision ambush

A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her has been fatally shot by wildlife officials, who used night-vision goggles to stake out a chicken coop it had also raided near the small Montana town of Ovando. They shot the bear shortly after midnight on...
AnimalsKTAL

Woman charged in caught-on-camera bear encounter at Yellowstone National Park

(NEXSTAR) – An Illinois woman has been charged after video showed her standing just feet from an approaching grizzly bear and her two cubs in Yellowstone National Park. The woman, identified as Samantha Dehring, was part of a group of tourists who were visiting the Roaring Mountain area of the park when the incident happened May 15, according to the Billings Gazette.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I don't know why it was so aggressive': Alaska gold prospector tells how he barely escaped with his life when grizzly bear knocked him off his ATV and tried to storm his cabin for days before he was rescued

The Alaska man who says he was stalked by a bear in the wilderness and rescued by the Coast Guard after he had scrawled 'SOS' on the roof of his shack has been identified and is recovering at home. Richard Jessee says he was riding his ATV with a trailer...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
AnimalsInternational Business Times

Leopard Mauls Child To Death; Half-Eaten Body Recovered In Forest

A 10-year-old boy in the Indian state of Uttarakhand was killed by a wild leopard a few days ago — the third attack recorded in the state this week. The unnamed victim had been walking with his 13-year-old sister in the town of Pithoragarh when the animal dragged him toward the forest, The Times of India reported.
AnimalsBBC

Grizzly bear shot dead after killing woman in Montana

A grizzly bear that dragged a woman from her tent and killed her in Montana has been shot dead. Leah Lokan, a 65-year-old nurse from California, was on a mountain biking trip with two friends when the 400lb (181kg) bear attacked their camp in the early hours of Tuesday. Officials...

Comments / 0

Community Policy