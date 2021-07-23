Cancel
Destiny 2 Will Remove Synthstrand From The Armor Synthesis System In Season 15

By Saniya Ahmed
Gamespot
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week At Bungie is a bit lighter than usual, but it introduced minor changes coming to Destiny 2 in the next few weeks. In the current Season of the Splicer, Bungie created an Armor Synthesis system, a new transmog system for armor customization. Players earn a unique, passive currency called Synthstrand to purchase Armor Synthesis bounties from Ada-1 at the Tower. Since it's passively-earned, there is no way to get it other than simply defeating enemies until they collect enough to grab bounties. It can be time-consuming since not every kill guarantees a Synthstrand drop.

