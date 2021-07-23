Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC on ESPN 27 video: Cory Sandhagen, T.J. Dillashaw face off

By Ken Hathaway
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS – The UFC on ESPN 27 weigh-ins took place Friday, with fighter faceoffs afterward, and MMA Junkie was on the scene for the festivities.

The weigh-ins and faceoffs took place at the UFC Apex. After headliners Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw made weight for their bantamweight headliner, they came face to face – and it was a respectful but intense.

You can watch that in the video above.

UFC on ESPN 27 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Gallery

Photos: UFC on ESPN 27 official weigh-ins and faceoffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2bzK_0b5yfAu500

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
T.j. Dillashaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Las Vegas#Combat#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night results, highlights: TJ Dillashaw returns from long layoff for decision over Cory Sandhagen

The redemption arc of TJ Dillashaw advanced in a major way on Saturday night after the former two-time bantamweight champion returned from a more than two-year absence to win a grueling war with Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Fight Night. After five rounds of momentum swings, Dillashaw was awarded the victory by split decision to score his first victory since August 2018.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 32 results – Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

The UFC Apex will once again be the playing field for this week’s UFC on ESPN fight card. UFC Vegas 32 is headlined by the return of former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw as he looks to earn his spot back at the top of the heap of the 135-pound talent pool. Dillashaw, who is returning from a two-year suspension, will meet Cory Sandhagen in the night’s main event. MyMMANews.com will have your UFC Vegas 32 results below.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Replacing Colby Covington After ‘Humiliating’ Claim?

Kamaru Usman‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz believes tha Nate Diaz should be the one to get the opportunity to fight for the title next. He often makes controversial remarks and now once again he made the headlines. Kamaru Usman says Nate Diaz should get the chance instead of Colby Covington. In...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter ‘Attacks’ The Rock In Photo

The Rock is still regarded as of the most popular pro wrestlers in the history of the business. He has competed against the best of the best as far as the world of professional wrestling. This includes someone like Chris Jericho, who has had several matches against The Great One. Roman Reigns vs The Rock major spoilers were also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate responds to rematch request from Holly Holm

Miesha Tate responded to the rematch request from former rival Holly Holm following her win over Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31. Tate got back into the win column for the first time in over five years on Saturday night when she defeated Reneau via third-round TKO. For Tate, this was a fantastic win after such a long layoff over a quality opponent in Reneau who was ranked in the top-15 of the UFC women’s bantamweight division. For Tate, the former champion, this is the type of big win she needs in order to start drawing the attention of the other big names in the division, including Holm, who apparently would like the chance to step in the cage with Tate again.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate Drops Amanda Nunes Bombshell

Miesha Tate, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion recently opened up on the reports by Ariel Helwani. He took to Twitter and said that the match between Amanda Nunes and Juliana Peña that was scheduled for the co-main event for UFC 265 on August 7 in Houston, Texas has been called off.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Mike Tyson Reflects On Death Of Kimbo Slice

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has recalled the day Internet sensation Kimbo Slice passed away. Slice died on June 6, 2016 due to heart failure. It was later revealed that Slice had a mass on his liver. Slice was 42 years old. During a recent edition of his Hotboxin’ podcast, Tyson...
WWEboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Goes Full WWE Mode In The Middle Of A Fight

Sometimes professional boxing has moments that surprise you. Instances in the ring where all caution goes out the window. Recently Archie Sharp of the UK produced one — with this:. (Hat tip BT Sport YouTube) Well, there you have it. Sharp an excellent fighter to keep an eye on by...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Leaks ‘Rigged’ Jon Jones Fight

Jon Jones is currently one of the best fighters in the history of the MMA world and has had 14 successful title defences and cemented his legacy as one of the best ever. Jon Jones’ interesting message to Fedor previously leaked as well. The former UFC light heavyweight is certainly...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Punished’ For Affair Claim?

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 33: Two fights cancelled after disastrous weigh-ins

The UFC remains in the cozy confines of the APEX facility this weekend with a card headlined by Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The co-main for this one is Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya. The main and co-main eventers all made weight without issue. However, further down the card...

Comments / 0

Community Policy