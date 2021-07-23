Cancel
Fortenberry to Accompany Presidential Delegation to Funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moise

 9 days ago

WASHINGTON DC (July 23, 2021) –Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) issued the following statement in advance of departing for Haiti this morning. “Americans and Haitians have an authentic friendship forged in relationships of deep connectedness. Our close proximity—geographically, historically, and culturally— is matched by a national desire to extend the hand of friendship in this solemn moment. I am honored to represent the United States at the funeral of Haiti’s President Moise. We stand in solidarity with the Haitian people.”

Politicshotnewhiphop.com

Martine Moïse, Slain Haitian President's Widow, Recounts Assassination

Giving her first interview since the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, former first lady Martine Moise recently described the events that took place on July 7th at the couple's private residence. “The only thing that I saw before they killed him were their boots,” Moïse told the New York...
PoliticsPosted by
Washington Monthly

Finding Jovenel Moise’s Assassin Matters Less Than Restoring Haitian Democracy

Monique Clesca is exactly the kind of Haitian to whom the U.S. Embassy should be listening. She’s a prominent pro-democracy civic leader, a veteran of a long career in the United Nations, an outspoken feminist, and a member of the Commission for a Haitian Solution to the Crisis, a group with representatives from all sectors of society. But Clesca says that she’s never been contacted by the embassy. “I’ve never met ambassador [Michele] Sison,” she said, in a telephone interview from Port-au-Prince.
Cass County, NEFremont Tribune

Fortenberry leaves funeral early from gunfire

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s First Congressional District that includes Cass County, was part of an American delegation that had to abruptly leave a funeral service for assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise last Friday. Fortenberry and a group that included United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield and...
PoliticsPosted by
BET

Assassinated Haitian President’s Funeral Interrupted By Gun Violence

A memorial service for Haitian president Jovenel Moïse on Thursday (July 22) was overshadowed by gunshots heard soon after the funeral began, giving credence to the concerns over the violence that has wracked the island country since Moïse was assassinated earlier this month. The Mass, which took place at a...
WorldPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Hometown receives body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti — The hometown of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse received his body on Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation. White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters the day before...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Nebraska Statekfornow.com

Nebraska Congressman Evacuates Funeral For Haitian President

( 1011now.com/AP Cap-Haitien, Haiti July 24, 2021) — Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was evacuated from the funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Friday after gunfire and tear gas was fired near the ceremony. Several other U.S. and U.N. officials had to leave the ceremony before Moïse’s widow spoke publicly for the first time since the attack.
ProtestsDerrick

Haitian president's hometown holds funeral amid violence

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — The hometown of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse prepared to receive his body on Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation. White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters...
PoliticsBBC

Jovenel Moïse: Unrest mars funeral of assassinated Haitian leader

The sound of gunfire has interrupted the funeral of the late Haitian President, Jovenel Moïse, who was shot dead two weeks ago. The US and other delegations left early after shooting rang out as the event got under way. Protesters blamed some of those at the service for the leader's...

