Fortenberry to Accompany Presidential Delegation to Funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moise
WASHINGTON DC (July 23, 2021) –Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) issued the following statement in advance of departing for Haiti this morning. “Americans and Haitians have an authentic friendship forged in relationships of deep connectedness. Our close proximity—geographically, historically, and culturally— is matched by a national desire to extend the hand of friendship in this solemn moment. I am honored to represent the United States at the funeral of Haiti’s President Moise. We stand in solidarity with the Haitian people.”www.kfornow.com
Comments / 0