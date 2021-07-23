Cancel
Retirement home resident found dead in transportation van in Mesa

PHX Sun-Times
 9 days ago

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(MESA, Ariz.) A Mesa man died after he was left inside a hot van outside a retirement facility on Thursday, FOX 10 reported.

The Mesa Police Department said he was a resident at Canyon Winds, a retirement community near Power and McDowell roads.

He was found dead in the facility's transport van, police said.

The man's identity was not immediately available and police are investigating to determine what happened in the lead up to his death.

His body was found after a worker flagged down a patrol officer in the area. When officers checked inside the van, he had already died.

The retirement facility did not provide any comment on the incident.

Comments / 1

