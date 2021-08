This op-ed is part of an occasional series published by The Dallas Morning News Opinion section on human rights and human freedom. Find the full series here. Let’s suppose that a subset of American college students — say, Blacks or Hispanics — reported they were scared to speak in class. There would be a national outcry about inequity and systemic racism, followed by demands for an investigation. Then university officials and politicians would rightfully vow to protect and value all American students, regardless of race or ethnicity.