Life is oftentimes far more complicated than having one winner and one loser. That is one of the many reasons so many love sports - unless you’re one of the silly games that willingly ends in ties (looking at YOU, Soccer) there is almost always a set conqueror and a set defeated. You either get to savor the sweet taste of victory of have to swallow the bitterness of defeat. Lessons come from those results one way or another, and then you move on to the next challenge or contest. Sports parallel life in this, and countless other, ways.